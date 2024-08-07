We’ll struggle to drop below 80° this morning, heat advisory this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Temps rise above 100° this afternoon

Heat index values as high 107°

Ozone action day today, but so far air quality has not been a problem

Caribbean wave showing less promise, likely does not affect South Texas

FORECAST:

Good morning! We’ve officially reached that time of year where we get stuck under the heat high. Get ready for a stretch of triple digit heat, especially over the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect today, with temperatures rising above 100° and heat index values eclipsing 105°. Unfortunately, our hope for small chances of rain this weekend is not looking good. While we can’t rule out a stray storm Friday or Saturday, rain chances are below 20%.

Meanwhile, today has also been deemed an Ozone Action Day. As of this morning, we are not detecting any air quality problems. Should that change, we’ll let you know.

Lastly, with regards to the Caribbean tropical wave we discussed yesterday, the National Hurricane has lowered the odds of development to 10%. This makes sense, as it will likely interact with land and be pushed south by the heat high. In other words, we are not expecting to see any impacts from the system.

A tropical wave has a small chance of development over the next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay cool! -- Justin