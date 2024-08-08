When can we expect our first ‘real’ cold front in San Antonio? Here’s a look at what the data reveals.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

We dig through the data to determine when we might see our first cold front

100s again today, heat advisory issued

Isolated downpour possible late Friday

FORECAST:

Before we talk cold fronts, we’ve got to deal with today’s heat. We’ll spend another day above 100°, while heat index values soar to near 105° or higher. This means a heat advisory remains in place and includes San Antonio.

On Friday, a very weak boundary will attempt to sink into Central Texas. This could be just enough to touch off some showers and storms, mainly north of San Antonio. Late Friday, however, a few of the storms could leak south towards town. For that reason, we now have a 20% chance of rain Friday evening.

A small shot at a shower or storm Friday evening. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Finally, when can expect some relief? The short answer is not anytime soon. But we did dig through a decade of climatology in an attempt to find out when we may see our first ‘real’ cold front. History tells us that it can come as early as the first week of September. We’ve also seen our first ‘real’ front hold off until early October. The average is late September. So, we may be just about a month and half away from relief! Woohoo!

When might we see our first 'real' cold front? (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!