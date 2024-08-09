There’s a chance for storms this evening

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Another day spent near 100°, heat index values of up to 105°

A weak front will kick up storms across the Hill Country late this afternoon, some could be strong

While the storms move south, they’ll weaken, but San Antonio has a chance for rain

FORECAST:

Good morning! It’ll be another steamy day, as temperatures likely reach to near 100°. Humidity will create heat index values near 105°. By the evening, a weak boundary should stir up isolated showers and storms, mainly north of San Antonio. It’s possible that one or two of the storms could be strong. As these storms put out outflow boundaries, the storms will build farther south by the evening. This gives San Antonio a chance to see rain after dinnertime. The odds are low, but know there is a chance for a downpour, along with lightning and thunder.

Rain chances today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Any storms will die down overnight. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 100°. An even smaller, but non-zero chance of a storm exists on Saturday.

Next week looks a lot like this week. Hot & generally quiet. Highs will be near the century mark each and every day. Have a great weekend!! -- Justin