Find ways to stay cool this weekend! Highs near 100 degrees continue

Most will miss out, but an isolated shower or storm possible Saturday evening

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia's forecast as of 8/10/24.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:
  • - Toasty weekend with highs near 100°, feeling closer to 105°+
  • - An isolated (20%) chance for a shower or storm possible Saturday evening
  • - Dry and hot for those heading back to school next week
FORECAST DETAILS:

Good morning and happy weekend!

This hot stretch of days continues across South Central Texas with highs near or in the triple digits. That includes today, where afternoon temperatures will aim to reach the upper 90s & low 100s with partly cloudy skies for the first half of the weekend.

Factor in the humidity, and heat indices will likely climb into the 105° - 107° in many locations. Find ways to stay cool out there!

Like Friday, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out Saturday evening, mainly after 5 p.m.

Coverage should be low, but any storms will be capable of brief pockets of heavy rain, along with some lightning and thunder. We’ll keep you posted!

Hot afternoon with just an isolated evening rain chance.

While today’s rain chance is pretty slim, any additional chances pretty much disappear from the forecast after today with our ‘heat high’ in control.

Plan for a dry and HOT upcoming week for those heading back to school! Afternoon temperatures will continue to top out around 100° with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

More updates to come over the weekend. Until then -- have a great day and stay cool! ~ Mia

7 Day forecast as of 8/10/24.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

