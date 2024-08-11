It’s back to school for many on Monday. Plan for continued summer heat.

Temperatures over the next five days.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

No rain today, just hot. Heat index values 103°+

For those headed back to school tomorrow, know the heat is not letting up

Temps near 100° this week means lots of hydration is needed for after-school activities

FORECAST:

A lucky few saw some good downpours over the last couple of days. The rain chances have ended and we’ll be back to just hot and dry today. Expect a high just shy of 100­° this afternoon, while heat index values will rise into the 100-105° range.

With several districts heading back to school tomorrow, it’s a good reminder for students to stay hydrated, especially those with after school activities. The heat shows no signs of letting up this week and heat index values will top the century mark every afternoon.

The only small sliver of hope for rain will come on Tuesday. A weak disturbance rolls in from the Gulf and could generate a shower or two. Unfortunately, however, high pressure in the upper levels will try to squash most anything that develops. That means rain chances sit at only 10%.

Have a great Sunday! -- Justin