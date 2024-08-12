Back to school, back to 100°+

August is living up to its billing as our hottest month on average.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Good viewing last night of the Perseids (send in your pics!)

The hottest month on average is living up to its billing

Even hotter temperatures are expected by the weekend

FORECAST:

Good morning! Last night, if you were able to escape the city lights, you may have gotten a good view of the Perseid meteor shower. If you did, submit your pics to KSAT Connect. We’d love to see them!

Meantime, August is living up to its billing of our hottest month (on average). The next seven days will feature highs either near 100° or above. In fact, by next weekend, temperatures could be approaching 102-103°. Heat indices will make it feel even warmer. Back to school will be HOT.

Stay safe and stay cool! -- Justin