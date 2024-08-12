81º
Weather

Back to school, back to 100°+

Prepare for a brutal stretch of heat through next weekend

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
August is living up to its billing as our hottest month on average. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Good viewing last night of the Perseids (send in your pics!)
  • The hottest month on average is living up to its billing
  • Even hotter temperatures are expected by the weekend
FORECAST:

Good morning! Last night, if you were able to escape the city lights, you may have gotten a good view of the Perseid meteor shower. If you did, submit your pics to KSAT Connect. We’d love to see them!

Meantime, August is living up to its billing of our hottest month (on average). The next seven days will feature highs either near 100° or above. In fact, by next weekend, temperatures could be approaching 102-103°. Heat indices will make it feel even warmer. Back to school will be HOT.

Stay safe and stay cool! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

