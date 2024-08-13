The question now is how many consecutive triple-digit days will we string together?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

SA hit 100° on Monday and the heat shows no signs of letting up

A very small shot exists for a shower today, mainly along the coast

Ernesto is strengthening in the Atlantic, will have no impact on the mainland U.S.

FORECAST:

Last year at this time, we were in the midst of a record stretch of triple digit heat. We’d end up with 23 consecutive days of 100° or above (7/30-8/21). While we aren’t anticipating rivaling that streak, we are going to string together several triple digit days. Today calls for a high of 100°, with only a very small chance of a shower. Rain chances are 10% or less. The heat high only gets stronger, meaning temperatures likely rise into the 101°-103° range by the weekend.

Meantime, in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Ernesto is showing signs of strengthening as it moves towards Puerto Rico. It’ll then turn north towards Bermuda, reaching category two hurricane status. It is not forecast to affect the United States mainland.