80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

The question now is how many consecutive triple-digit days will we string together?

The 7-day forecast calls for 100s across the board

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
High pressure strengthens into the weekend, bringing even hotter temperatures. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • SA hit 100° on Monday and the heat shows no signs of letting up
  • A very small shot exists for a shower today, mainly along the coast
  • Ernesto is strengthening in the Atlantic, will have no impact on the mainland U.S.

FORECAST:

Last year at this time, we were in the midst of a record stretch of triple digit heat. We’d end up with 23 consecutive days of 100° or above (7/30-8/21). While we aren’t anticipating rivaling that streak, we are going to string together several triple digit days. Today calls for a high of 100°, with only a very small chance of a shower. Rain chances are 10% or less. The heat high only gets stronger, meaning temperatures likely rise into the 101°-103° range by the weekend.

Meantime, in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Ernesto is showing signs of strengthening as it moves towards Puerto Rico. It’ll then turn north towards Bermuda, reaching category two hurricane status. It is not forecast to affect the United States mainland.

Tropical Storm Ernesto will make a northerly turn. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos