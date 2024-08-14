Will we make it four in a row? The 100° days are stacking up.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Today: HOT

Tomorrow: HOT

Day After Tomorrow: HOT

FORECAST:

Forgive me for the brevity in the forecast highlights, but the heat is dominating the headlines at the moment. The heat high has parked itself over Texas and doesn’t show any signs of wanting to move until late next week. That means we’ll continue to add to our triple digit count, which right now sits at 17 for the year. This includes 3 in a row, with today potentially marking the 4th. Expect a high near 100°, with a heat index near 105°.

A quick update on Ernesto: while it remains a tropical storm at the moment, it is forecast to quickly become a powerful hurricane. It’ll turn north and potentially affect Bermuda. It is not expected to impact the United States (other than the current rainfall over Puerto Rico).

Ernesto is forecast to become a major hurricane. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

So, when will it cool down? That will hinge on when we can get our first, good front through. We see no signs of any significant fronts yet. We are currently at our peak when it comes to average high temperatures, however, the average high temperature does start to fall starting August 17th.

Average high temperatures for San Antonio int'l Airport. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For now, we wait. Have a great day and stay cool! -- Justin