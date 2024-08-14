81º
Weather

Will we make it four in a row? The 100° days are stacking up.

We are stuck in our current weather pattern🥵

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
High temperatures for today (8/14) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Today: HOT
  • Tomorrow: HOT
  • Day After Tomorrow: HOT
FORECAST:

Forgive me for the brevity in the forecast highlights, but the heat is dominating the headlines at the moment. The heat high has parked itself over Texas and doesn’t show any signs of wanting to move until late next week. That means we’ll continue to add to our triple digit count, which right now sits at 17 for the year. This includes 3 in a row, with today potentially marking the 4th. Expect a high near 100°, with a heat index near 105°.

A quick update on Ernesto: while it remains a tropical storm at the moment, it is forecast to quickly become a powerful hurricane. It’ll turn north and potentially affect Bermuda. It is not expected to impact the United States (other than the current rainfall over Puerto Rico).

Ernesto is forecast to become a major hurricane. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

So, when will it cool down? That will hinge on when we can get our first, good front through. We see no signs of any significant fronts yet. We are currently at our peak when it comes to average high temperatures, however, the average high temperature does start to fall starting August 17th.

Average high temperatures for San Antonio int'l Airport. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For now, we wait. Have a great day and stay cool! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

