Mother Nature's consistency is impressive

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

For the 5th day in a row temps are forecast to reach 100°

Drought conditions are expected to worsen

Extended forecast remains dry and hot

FORECAST:

Good morning! It’s always impressive just how consistent a heat high can make our weather. With it sticking around, temperatures will not deviate from a low near 80° and a high near 100° through the foreseeable future. It also keeps rain out of the picture.

The forecast beyond seven days, which means we can’t talk specifics, calls for the high to shift *slightly* west by the middle part of next week. Does this open the door for rainfall? Probably not, but we’ll continue to watch for any movement of the heat high, as it’ll dictate our weather through the end of August.

Meantime, Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen as it moves north. It may affect the island of Bermuda as a major hurricane. Otherwise, it’ll stay well east of the United States mainland.

Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!