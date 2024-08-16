It’ll stay hot in the short term, but there’s hope late next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

100°+ yet again this afternoon

Friday evening plans? Know it’ll be slow to cool down this evening

Signs of a pattern change show up in the long-term forecast

FORECAST:

Happy Friday! You know the drill. It’ll be hot this afternoon, with a high near 101°, mostly sunny skies, and a heat index reaching 105°. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, here’s the forecast for those headed to the Journey and Def Leppard concert this evening. It won’t be ‘Anyway You Want It’ unfortunately. 😉

Forecast for Journey & Def Leppard tonight (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meantime, Ernesto is headed straight for Bermuda, while producing heavy surf along the east coast. It’ll pass by Bermuda this weekend and then move into cooler waters and weaken next week.

Ernesto's path (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Now, to the good stuff! The long-term models continue to hint at a pattern change by late next week. It’s still a bit early to get too excited, but should it pan out, some rain and cooler weather would be possible. For right now, we’ve added a small rain chance for Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned.