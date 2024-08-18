79º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Sunday afternoon heat index as high as 105° to 110°, but it’s not all bad news in the forecast for San Antonio

Slight drop in temps and a small rain chance by late this week

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Sarah Spivey's Sunday morning update, August 18, 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KEY POINTS:

  • National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 p.m. for a peak heat index ranging from 105° to 110°
  • Less humid, but hotter through Tuesday. Highs as hot at 103° to 105° possible by Tuesday
  • Slight weather pattern change allows for a dip below 100° by the end of the week/weekend, with a small rain chance

FORECAST DETAILS:

Sunday's forecast will be hot and humid (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The heat high is *just* to our west, but because humidity is high, it’ll still be pretty hot this Sunday. In fact, peak heat index values will range from 105° to 110° across South Central Texas.

Sunday's peak heat index will range from 105° to 110°, warranting a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service from noon to 8 pm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While humidity will come down slightly in the days ahead, the heat high moves directly over Texas. This means temperatures will climb even more, especially through Tuesday. Highs Tuesday could potentially be the hottest of the year so far. Up to date, the hottest temperature recorded at San Antonio International this year was 103° on June 4.

Thankfully, the heat high doesn’t stay directly over us. In fact, a low pressure system will move across Deep South Texas late this week, allowing for a dip in temperatures below 100° and even a small chance for rain. We will keep you posted! ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

