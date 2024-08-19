Temps will approach record levels this week. Prepare for serious heat. ☀

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Today will mark the 9th day in a row of triple digit heat in San Antonio

Temperatures peak on Wednesday, may rise as high as 106° (which would be a record)

Relief is forecast to arrive by the weekend, with ‘less hot’ temperatures and a small shot at rain

FORECAST

Good morning! For as hot as it has been, it’s about to get worse. Our heat high is flexing its muscles and will pump up temperatures to record-challenging levels. Today calls for a high near 102° in San Antonio. Tuesday and Wednesday will see daytime highs rise to 105° and 106°, respectively. The latter would be a record for the date, eclipsing last year’s 105°. Humidity levels do decrease some, but the heat index will still be problem most of the week. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are a good bet.

Now, let’s get to the good news. The heat high breaks down a bit late week. Additionally, small disturbances travel the edges of the high and may be enough to give us some isolated storms late Thursday and into the weekend. The chances are low, but added cloud cover and a slightly diminished heat high means temperatures will come down to the upper-90s. An upper level disturbance should also give us some hope for an isolated storm or two Sunday into Monday.

Rain chances return late in the work week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day and stay cool! -- Justin