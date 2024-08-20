Blazing hot temps ahead, but we did add a small shot at rain on Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

While temperatures surge into the 105°-106° range today and Wednesday, heat index values are forecast to reach 108°-111°

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued

A small shot at short-lived storms exists late tomorrow afternoon, gusty winds and lightning are possible

FORECAST:

Good morning! The oven dial has been cranked up to broil. Today and tomorrow may very well be the hottest days of 2024. Expect a high near 105° today, with ‘feels like’ temperatures surging as high as 108°. Tomorrow calls for highs of 106° in San Antonio and heat indices as high as 111°. This is dangerous heat and long periods outdoors can result in heat illness.

There is a bit of good news, however. Models are hinting at a small window for storms tomorrow. As temperatures skyrocket during the afternoon, there will be just enough moisture that storms could quickly pop up. While severe weather isn’t expected, any storm that develops would be capable of gusty winds and lightning. Coverage will be limited and only a lucky few will get rainfall. Any storms would end after sunset.

A few storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By Friday, added clouds and a weakened heat high will allow for temperatures to drop some. We’re still talking highs near 100°, but improvement nonetheless. Additionally, small chances for rain return to the forecast thanks to a weak low that will move into the area starting Sunday. This will keep small rain chances going into early next week.

Have a great day and stay cool!