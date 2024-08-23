Today could be our last day in the triple digits for a while

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

We’ll reach to near 100° today. Still hot, but a downward trend from the record heat of the last two days.

A few more storms are possible this evening (20%)

The weekend will see highs in the 90s and generally quiet weather

Small rain chances return early next week

FORECAST:

Good morning! Thursday marked the second day in a row of record heat (106°). Ready for a change?! Me too. Yes, we’ll be near 100°, but it will be ‘less hot’ than the last two days. There is also a small storm chance this evening. Like the last few afternoons, anything that pops up will be isolated and could contain gusty winds.

The weekend looks fairly quiet. Thankfully, the heat high starts to shift, helping temperatures to come down a bit more. Expect highs in the upper-90s.

An upper low will generate a few showers for us starting Monday. It sticks around through midweek, with rain chances likely peaking on Tuesday (30%).

Rain chances for the next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin