Today could be our last day in the triple digits for a while

Small rain chances show up throughout the 7-day forecast

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • We’ll reach to near 100° today. Still hot, but a downward trend from the record heat of the last two days.
  • A few more storms are possible this evening (20%)
  • The weekend will see highs in the 90s and generally quiet weather
  • Small rain chances return early next week
FORECAST:

Good morning! Thursday marked the second day in a row of record heat (106°). Ready for a change?! Me too. Yes, we’ll be near 100°, but it will be ‘less hot’ than the last two days. There is also a small storm chance this evening. Like the last few afternoons, anything that pops up will be isolated and could contain gusty winds.

The weekend looks fairly quiet. Thankfully, the heat high starts to shift, helping temperatures to come down a bit more. Expect highs in the upper-90s.

An upper low will generate a few showers for us starting Monday. It sticks around through midweek, with rain chances likely peaking on Tuesday (30%).

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

