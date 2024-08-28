76º
Weather

A quick check of last night’s totals and how much rain you can expect today

More isolated to scattered activity Wednesday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

24-hour rainfall totals (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • While coverage may not be as widespread as yesterday, expect a few more downpours around the area today
  • Lower rain chances Thursday and Friday
  • Labor Day weekend brings scattered downpours
FORECAST:

Good morning! Yesterday’s rainfall, like the last few days, was spotty. But those who did see rain received a good amount.

Today forecast includes more downpours, but the coverage may be a bit less as our upper low begins to fall apart. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thursday and Friday should be quieter. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, they’ll be fewer and farther between. This allows daytime temperatures to rise slightly (mid-90s). As for the Labor Day weekend, a surge of moisture brings higher odds of rainfall once again. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday.

Labor Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

