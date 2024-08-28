A quick check of last night’s totals and how much rain you can expect today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- While coverage may not be as widespread as yesterday, expect a few more downpours around the area today
- Lower rain chances Thursday and Friday
- Labor Day weekend brings scattered downpours
FORECAST:
Good morning! Yesterday’s rainfall, like the last few days, was spotty. But those who did see rain received a good amount.
Today forecast includes more downpours, but the coverage may be a bit less as our upper low begins to fall apart. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-90s.
Thursday and Friday should be quieter. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, they’ll be fewer and farther between. This allows daytime temperatures to rise slightly (mid-90s). As for the Labor Day weekend, a surge of moisture brings higher odds of rainfall once again. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday.
Have a great day! -- Justin