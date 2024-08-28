A quick check of last night’s totals and how much rain you can expect today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

While coverage may not be as widespread as yesterday, expect a few more downpours around the area today

Lower rain chances Thursday and Friday

Labor Day weekend brings scattered downpours

FORECAST:

Good morning! Yesterday’s rainfall, like the last few days, was spotty. But those who did see rain received a good amount.

Today forecast includes more downpours, but the coverage may be a bit less as our upper low begins to fall apart. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thursday and Friday should be quieter. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, they’ll be fewer and farther between. This allows daytime temperatures to rise slightly (mid-90s). As for the Labor Day weekend, a surge of moisture brings higher odds of rainfall once again. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday.

Labor Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin