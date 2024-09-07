74º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

SAN ANTONIO: How do mornings in the low-60s sound? 🍂

We’ll have an autumn appetizer in the morning hours Sunday & Monday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: KSAT weather, San Antonio weather, Forecast, cool mornings, lower humidity
Forecast morning lows Sunday (9/8/2024) around sunrise (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
KEY POINTS
  • COOL FRONT: Arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing low humidity
  • WINDS: Breezy. Gusts from the north up to 30 mph
  • TEMPS: Still warm in the afternoons, but fall-like mornings in the lower 60s Sunday & Monday
  • LOW HUMIDITY: Stays with us through Tuesday morning
  • TROPICS: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico next week

Recommended Videos

FORECAST DETAILS:
Weekend forecast (9/7 & 9/8) for San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy weekend!

Our first fall front is on its way. It’ll be here by Saturday afternoon, with noticeably less humidity and breezy winds. Winds could gust up to 30 mph from the north.

We’ll have clear skies and slightly less wind Saturday evening. This will cause temperatures to drop quickly - from the 90s into the 70s. It’ll be really pleasant for any Saturday evening football games.

Saturday night, temps will drop even more so that by sunrise Sunday, morning lows will be in the low-60s around San Antonio and even in the 50s in the Hill Country.

Forecast morning lows Sunday (9/8/2024) around sunrise (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After the cool start, we’ll see temps climb into the upper-80s by Sunday afternoon, but it’ll feel wonderful with the low humidity.

Mugginess returns Tuesday along with a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Actually, those rain chances hinge heavily on a weak area of low pressure that will drift around the Western Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche the next several days.

There’s a small chance it could turn into the next tropical depression, regardless, it’s only impact will be rain ... somewhere. As of now, odds favor the rain along or near the Gulf Coast next week, but it’s still early and it’s an erratic system with high uncertainty.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos