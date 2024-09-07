SAN ANTONIO: How do mornings in the low-60s sound? 🍂

KEY POINTS

COOL FRONT: Arrives Saturday afternoon, bringing low humidity

WINDS: Breezy. Gusts from the north up to 30 mph

TEMPS: Still warm in the afternoons, but fall-like mornings in the lower 60s Sunday & Monday

LOW HUMIDITY: Stays with us through Tuesday morning

TROPICS: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico next week

FORECAST DETAILS:

Weekend forecast (9/7 & 9/8) for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Happy weekend!

Our first fall front is on its way. It’ll be here by Saturday afternoon, with noticeably less humidity and breezy winds. Winds could gust up to 30 mph from the north.

We’ll have clear skies and slightly less wind Saturday evening. This will cause temperatures to drop quickly - from the 90s into the 70s. It’ll be really pleasant for any Saturday evening football games.

Saturday night, temps will drop even more so that by sunrise Sunday, morning lows will be in the low-60s around San Antonio and even in the 50s in the Hill Country.

Forecast morning lows Sunday (9/8/2024) around sunrise

After the cool start, we’ll see temps climb into the upper-80s by Sunday afternoon, but it’ll feel wonderful with the low humidity.

Mugginess returns Tuesday along with a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Actually, those rain chances hinge heavily on a weak area of low pressure that will drift around the Western Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche the next several days.

There’s a small chance it could turn into the next tropical depression, regardless, it’s only impact will be rain ... somewhere. As of now, odds favor the rain along or near the Gulf Coast next week, but it’s still early and it’s an erratic system with high uncertainty.