🍂 Low humidity will bring cool, fall-like mornings through Tuesday. Then, all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico 👀

Sunday morning was the coolest morning for San Antonio in 100 days!

KEY POINTS

HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low until Tuesday afternoon, turning muggy again Wednesday

TEMPS: Mornings in the 60s through Tuesday, afternoons in the 80s

TROPICS: Gulf of Mexico storm development likely, little-to-no impact to San Antonio

FORECAST DETAILS:

Sunday will be beautiful with low humidity, sunny skies, and breezy weather

With temperatures dipping down into the 60s in San Antonio Sunday morning, it’s the coolest morning since May 31 in San Antonio...100 days!

We can thank low humidity for the cooler morning. Even though it’ll get warm today with highs in the upper-80s, the low humidity will make it feel very pleasant outside. It’ll also be breezy with winds gusting from the north up to 25 mph at times.

Morning lows will be cool through Tuesday, humidity returns Wednesday

You can expect cooler mornings and days with with low humidity Monday and Tuesday, before humidity returns Wednesday.

A big reason for the increasing humidity is because there will likely be a system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. For now, the potential system -- which would be named Francine if it becomes a tropical storm -- will likely stay well to the east of San Antonio, potentially bringing direct impacts from Matagorda Bay through Houston to Louisiana. The biggest impact to San Antonio would be only some isolated rain Wednesday. We will keep you posted as tropical systems can change course and intensity often!

Most indications are that whatever develops in the Gulf of Mexico will stay well east of San Antonio, although areas from Matagorda Bay through Houston and Louisiana should pay close attention to the tropics.

For now, enjoy the pleasant weather and have a great rest of your weekend! ~ Sarah