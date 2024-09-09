We’re enjoying our coolest morning since late May

FORECAST HIGHLIGHT

Temps have dipped into the 50s and 60s this morning -- it’s almost light jacket weather!

With sunny skies, it’ll be warm this afternoon

Soon-to-be Francine is taking shape in the Gulf, some impacts for Texas

FORECAST

Good morning! Let it soak in. It feels AWESOME! This is the coolest morning that we’ve seen since late May. Of course, all good things must come to an end. Warmer weather is ahead and that includes this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper-80s. Skies will be sunny.

The other big story is what is unfolding in the Gulf of Mexico. Fairly rapid development is taking place and what’s being called ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone 6′ likely becomes Tropical Storm Francine later today. The system will track north toward the Rio Grande Valley tomorrow, staying just off the coast. Heavy rain is expected along the immediate coast for places like Brownsville and South Padre Island. From there, the storm will track northeast, only skimming the Texas coast. It is forecast to become a hurricane and move towards Louisiana. The impacts for San Antonio will be minimal, if any. As of now, the only rain chance in the forecast comes late Tuesday into Wednesday. This activity would be isolated and light. Those along the immediate coast can expect some heavier rainfall Monday through Wednesday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 ( soon to be Francine) will move north toward Louisiana. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Forecast rain totals over the next three days. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Humidity will gradually increase this week, which means our cool mornings come to an end. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 90s will be norm Tuesday all the way into the weekend. We will be watching for some rain chances late in the weekend into early next week -- this time thanks to Pacific tropical moisture.

Have a great day!