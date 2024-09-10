Francine to only impact the immediate Texas coast. Plus, summer heat returns 🌡

Tropical Storm Francine becomes a hurricane later today and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Francine likely becomes a hurricane today

Impacts to Texas will be minimal, with high surf and rain along the immediate coast

Hot temperatures return by the end of the week

FORECAST

Good morning! Temperatures are not bad, but certainly warmer than yesterday’s cool start to the day. There may be some upper-60s this morning, before we rebound into the low-90s this afternoon. You’ll likely notice some high clouds drifting into the area. These clouds are from Tropical Storm Francine, but unfortunately, they don’t hold any rainfall. Rain associated with the tropical system will only be seen along the immediate Texas coast. Those farther inland likely see little, if anything. If you do have plans to be at the coast, know that surf will be high due to the storm. Francine is forecast to become a hurricane today and intensify, potentially striking the middle Louisiana coast as a category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon. Storm surge is forecast to be intense, while heavy rain and winds will batter the Louisiana coast, before the system moves north along the Mississippi River.

Rainfall potential over the next few days, as Francine tracks north. Impacts in Texas will be minimal. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Any clouds from Francine move out on Thursday and skies will be mostly sunny. Humidity levels are forecast to increase, causing heat index values to jump higher. Temperatures also rise, meaning heat index values by Friday could soar to near 100°. Friday night football will not be comfortable this go round.

Temperatures and heat index next five days in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Our next chance of rain doesn’t show up until early next week, and at this point, it looks to be isolated at best.

Have a great day!