Heat index values to return to near 100° by Friday

FORECAST HIGHLILGHTS

Hurricane Francine to make landfall as a category 1 storm this afternoon in Louisiana

Temperatures climb, more humidity by the end of the week

Near-record heat by Friday, with heat index values 100°+

FORECAST

Good morning! Summer is giving us the old “not so fast” treatment. Just when we thought we were done with record heat, temperatures will reach the upper-90s by the end of the work week. Friday’s temperatures could near record levels. Not only will it be hot, but humidity makes a return, too, pushing heat index values to near 100° on Friday. In the meantime, expect mid-90s today and tomorrow. Skies are forecast to be partly cloudy.

Hurricane Francine strengthened overnight and is picking up speed as it moves toward Louisiana. It is forecast to make landfall today as a category 1 hurricane. Storm surge along the low-lying central Louisiana coast is expected to be significant, before the storm heads north along the Mississippi River over the weekend.

Hurricane Francine's path (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On another note, Fall officially begins Sunday, September 22nd. Meaning cooler weather will head our way eventually -- just not in the short term forecast. Hang in there!