It’s about to get hot. Let’s hope this is summer’s last gasp 🤞

Temperatures will soar into the upper-90s

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Friday and this weekend will be hot.
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Plenty of sun today, along with hot temperatures and humidity
  • Even hotter tomorrow and Saturday; heat index values will top 100°
  • Only a small chance of rain late Sunday into Monday
FORECAST

Good morning! We made the mid-90s yesterday and we’ll end up there again today. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny and humidity will make it feel a degree or two warmer than the actual air temperature. For Thursday night and Friday night football, expect hot conditions until the sun goes down.

Our next shot at rain doesn’t arrive until late Sunday into Monday and unfortunately, the odds of seeing rainfall will be low. Some Pacific moisture will stream into the area helping to bring more cloud cover and a shower or two. Thankfully, the added clouds should help to bring temperatures down a bit.

Rain chances next several days

Meantime, Francine is rapidly weakening as it moves north over Louisiana and Mississippi. The system will slow and produce heavy rain over the Mississippi Valley over the next several days.

Have a great day and stay cool!

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

