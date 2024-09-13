Talk about bad luck: Friday the 13th delivers temps near 100°😬

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Upper-90s will be the norm today, while some areas may hit 100°

Heat index is forecast to top 100°

Little to no rain over the next seven days

FORECAST

Good morning and happy Friday the 13th! Look... I’m not a superstitious person, but it’s fair to say that today’s forecast is not ideal. Highs will soar this afternoon into the upper-90s, under mostly sunny skies. This means that Friday night football or whatever plans you may have will be toasty. To make matters worse, heat index values will almost certainly rise above 100° for several hours.

Today's forecast peak heat index. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This weekend doesn’t bring us much improvement. Saturday could be equally as hot, if not hotter. Sunday brings only minor relief, as a stream of high clouds may help to shave off a few degrees. Those clouds are courtesy of some Pacific moisture that will stream in from Tropical Storm Ileana. Unfortunately, the prospects for rain with these clouds are low. We’ve lowered rain chances to 10% for both Sunday and Monday. This means that the majority of us will stay dry throughout the extended forecast.

Lastly, a bit of record keeping... Faith Ranch Airport, a reporting site in our viewing area located just southwest of Carrizo Springs, tied several other sites as the hottest place in the country on Thursday. Temperatures reached an astounding 106°!