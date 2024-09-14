79º
September sizzle this weekend with heat index values above 100° 🥵

There’s a small window for *isolated* rain Sunday afternoon

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend forecast in San Antonio (9/14 & 9/15) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
WEEKEND WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
  • TEMPS: Upper-90s
  • FEELS LIKE: 100° to 105° with high humidity
  • RAIN: Not likely, but a small window (20%) Sunday from 4 pm to 8 pm for those east of I-35
FORECAST
Feels like temperatures of 100° to 105° around San Antonio metro area Saturday, September 14 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Well last weekend’s “false fall” was nice while it lasted! It’s going to be a toasty weekend with plenty of sunshine and a high in the upper-90s. But, because of high humidity, it’ll feel more like 100° to 105° around the San Antonio metro area Saturday afternoon.

Expect similar weather Sunday, although there’s a small window for an isolated (20%) storm between 4 pm to 8 pm Sunday afternoon. Chances are best along and east of I-35.

Sunday's small storm chance is limited to areas along and east of I-35 between 4 pm and 8 pm. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Otherwise, it’s going to be feeling a lot more like August than September for the week ahead. No indications of a cold front...yet. But we will keep you posted! Enjoy your weekend & stay cool, y’all. ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

