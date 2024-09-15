81º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Minimal rain chance Sunday around San Antonio, otherwise hot and humid

Any hope for a cool front in our future? Here’s the latest...

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Sunday's Forecast for San Antonio September 15, 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • SAN ANTONIO: Warm with a high in the mid-90s Sunday with an isolated rain chance (20%) between 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • NEAR RIO GRANDE: Morning sprinkles, extra cloud cover will keep temps in the 80s
  • THIS WEEK: Hot, humid, and rain-free for San Antonio
  • NEXT COOL FRONT?: We may have to wait until October
FORECAST:

Happy Sunday! It’s been dry in San Antonio, but overnight a few light rain showers fell nearer to the Rio Grande. Extra clouds for these areas, too. This is all because of a tropical depression near Baja California.

Light rain fell overnight close to the Rio Grande. This will keep some clouds over the area today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While our western counties will stay fairly cloudy, there will be some sun in San Antonio today, allowing for temperatures to climb to the mid-90s. It’ll stay in the 80s for areas closer to the Rio Grande.

Warm, but cooler west where there will be extra cloud cover (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. a few storms will develop near Austin. There is a small chance (20%) these storms could make it to San Antonio. Otherwise, just expect a hot and humid day. In fact, that’ll be the trend all week long with highs above average for this time of year and a relatively rain-free forecast.

If you’re hoping for cooler weather, we may have to wait until October for another front. We’ll keep you posted! Have a great Sunday. ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos