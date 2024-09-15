Minimal rain chance Sunday around San Antonio, otherwise hot and humid

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SAN ANTONIO: Warm with a high in the mid-90s Sunday with an isolated rain chance (20%) between 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

NEAR RIO GRANDE: Morning sprinkles, extra cloud cover will keep temps in the 80s

THIS WEEK: Hot, humid, and rain-free for San Antonio

NEXT COOL FRONT?: We may have to wait until October

FORECAST:

Happy Sunday! It’s been dry in San Antonio, but overnight a few light rain showers fell nearer to the Rio Grande. Extra clouds for these areas, too. This is all because of a tropical depression near Baja California.

Light rain fell overnight close to the Rio Grande. This will keep some clouds over the area today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While our western counties will stay fairly cloudy, there will be some sun in San Antonio today, allowing for temperatures to climb to the mid-90s. It’ll stay in the 80s for areas closer to the Rio Grande.

Warm, but cooler west where there will be extra cloud cover (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. a few storms will develop near Austin. There is a small chance (20%) these storms could make it to San Antonio. Otherwise, just expect a hot and humid day. In fact, that’ll be the trend all week long with highs above average for this time of year and a relatively rain-free forecast.

If you’re hoping for cooler weather, we may have to wait until October for another front. We’ll keep you posted! Have a great Sunday. ~ Sarah