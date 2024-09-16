Summer going out with a bang: above average heat all week long

Above average heat is expected all week long.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Well-above average heat this week, if not record-challenging in some cases

Heat index values will be near or above 100° next few days

Only a small, 10% chance of rain for today and Tuesday

FORECAST

Well... what can we say. Summer is refusing to give up. Fall officially starts on Sunday, with little relief in the extended forecast. For today, temperatures will reach the mid to upper-90s. Humidity will push ‘feels like’ temperatures into the triple digits for a few hours this afternoon. A random, stray shower can’t be ruled out, but is unlikely. That’ll be the case tomorrow, too.

A heat high, a summer staple, will position itself over Texas this week. That keeps us toasty and the forecast relatively unchanged through the weekend.

Hang in there. Climatology tells us that a good cold front can’t be that far away. Have a great day! -- Justin