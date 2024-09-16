75º
Summer going out with a bang: above average heat all week long

Still no cold front in sight

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Above average heat is expected all week long. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Well-above average heat this week, if not record-challenging in some cases
  • Heat index values will be near or above 100° next few days
  • Only a small, 10% chance of rain for today and Tuesday
FORECAST

Well... what can we say. Summer is refusing to give up. Fall officially starts on Sunday, with little relief in the extended forecast. For today, temperatures will reach the mid to upper-90s. Humidity will push ‘feels like’ temperatures into the triple digits for a few hours this afternoon. A random, stray shower can’t be ruled out, but is unlikely. That’ll be the case tomorrow, too.

A heat high, a summer staple, will position itself over Texas this week. That keeps us toasty and the forecast relatively unchanged through the weekend.

Hang in there. Climatology tells us that a good cold front can’t be that far away. Have a great day! -- Justin

