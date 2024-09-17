We’ll be within a degree of a record high today

Temperatures will near a record high this afternoon in San Antonio.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Record-challenging heat expected this afternoon

A heat high will keep us hot through the weekend

You can check out a partial lunar eclipse tonight

FORECAST

Good morning! Temperatures hit 97° yesterday and today promises to be a repeat. The record high for today is 98°, last set in 1997. All of this to say... it’ll be hot & humid! Heat index values will top 100° for a few hours this afternoon. There is also a very small chance of a shower roughly from 3pm to 8pm.

Hoping for a change? Unfortunately, we don’t see any wholesale changes to the forecast until possibly the middle or end of next week.

On a positive note, you should be able to check out a partial lunar eclipse tonight. For more information, click here.

Have a great day! -- Justin