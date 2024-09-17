75º
We’ll be within a degree of a record high today

The mid-September heat wave continues

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Temperatures will near a record high this afternoon in San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Record-challenging heat expected this afternoon
  • A heat high will keep us hot through the weekend
  • You can check out a partial lunar eclipse tonight
FORECAST

Good morning! Temperatures hit 97° yesterday and today promises to be a repeat. The record high for today is 98°, last set in 1997. All of this to say... it’ll be hot & humid! Heat index values will top 100° for a few hours this afternoon. There is also a very small chance of a shower roughly from 3pm to 8pm.

Hoping for a change? Unfortunately, we don’t see any wholesale changes to the forecast until possibly the middle or end of next week.

On a positive note, you should be able to check out a partial lunar eclipse tonight. For more information, click here.

Have a great day! -- Justin

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

