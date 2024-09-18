79º
Happy Wednesday! There’s a bit of good news in the extended forecast

Heat index values higher today

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Temperatures and heat index values over the next five days. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Slightly higher humidity today means slightly higher heat index values
  • Upper-90s through Friday
  • Temperatures come down some next week
FORECAST

Good morning! I’d be lying if I said there’s cool weather ahead. There’s not. But, temperatures should come down some next week, as our heat high shifts away. We’re taking baby steps into Fall. In the meantime, know that higher humidity today will lend itself to higher heat index values this afternoon. They’ll peak in the 101-104° range.

High temperatures will hold steady in the upper-90s through roughly Saturday, before we start to see them drop a few degrees. Next weeks pattern changes should allow for high temperatures to reach the low-90s instead. Again, I know it’s not a big change, but at least it’s something.

When it comes to rainfall, odds of are low or nonexistent through the extended forecast. We currently find ourselves around 2″ below average for the year.

Rainfall potential over the next 7 days. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day and stay cool!

