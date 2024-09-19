It won’t be a dramatic cool down, but there is “less hot” weather ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Temperatures return to the upper-90s today, heat index values 102°+

Slightly lower humidity and temperatures arrive by next week, along with a small shot at rain

Models are hinting at a potential tropical system in the Gulf by late next week

FORECAST

Good morning! Today and Friday will bring more summer-like heat. Upper-90s are likely, while humidity levels will push the feels-like temperatures into the 102-105° range. Heat will be a real issue for Thursday night and Friday night football or for whatever outdoor plans you may have.

What about that cooldown? I don’t want to oversell any drop in temperature, because it’ll be gradual and minor. However, every little bit helps. We’ll see mid-90s this weekend, as humidity levels dip slightly. By next week, added cloud cover and a pattern change should drag temperatures down into the low-90s. The other bit of good news is that we’ve added back in some rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Any activity would be isolated.

By late next week, models are hinting at a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. There are still many unknowns, considering development, if any, is still several days away. While we can’t completely let our guard down in Texas, passing systems across the country would likely pull any tropical development east and northeast towards central and eastern Gulf states. Still, we’ll watch it closely.

Tropical Weather Outlook (9/19/2024)

Have a great day!