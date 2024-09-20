Plenty to keep an eye on next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Small shot at a shower or storm this afternoon/evening

We’ll shave a degree or two off high temps this weekend, but still hot

Pattern change next week, however, lots of questions remain

We’ll also be watching the tropics

FORECAST

Good morning! Yesterday brought a few evening pop-ups -- a pleasant change. Today calls for a similar situation. While most of us won’t see anything, we can’t rule out a few late afternoon pop-ups. Otherwise, it’ll be hot and humid again. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper-90s, while heat index values top out near 105°. Plan for lots of heat if you have Friday evening plans.

Future radar for 7pm this evening (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This weekend, temperatures come down a degree or two. However, it’ll still be plenty warm. Rain chances stay out of the forecast both days.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Next week, the first full week of fall, brings a pattern change. A weak front will attempt to make a run for the Hill Country on Monday. This could kick off a shower or two. Then by midweek, as our high moves away, we could see enough lift to get some isolated showers and storms. Meanwhile, potential tropical weather will be brewing in the Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico by midweek. Where exactly any system would develop is still very much a question. Additionally, should something develop, its path is also in question. Unfortunately, it’s still far too early to tell. For now, it’ll be a waiting game.

Potential tropical development next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great weekend and stay cool!