Fall officially starts Sunday, and there’s at least *hope* for slightly cooler temperatures and rain this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND TEMPS: Toasty and humid with heat index near 100°

MONDAY COOL FRONT: Close call, but we could have slightly cooler temps and lower humidity

MIDWEEK RAIN: A few showers/storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday

TROPICS: Potential system could impact eastern Gulf Coast states late next week

FORECAST

Happy weekend! Although we’ll trim off few degrees from our high temps this weekend, it’s still going to feel summer-like with temperatures in the mid 90s and noticeable humidity. The heat index could range from 100° to 105° each afternoon.

Autumn officially starts Sunday morning at 7:44 a.m. with the autumnal equinox. Right on cue, a cool front will be sweeping across the country. The cooler air will mostly stay north of San Antonio. However, looking at the latest forecast data, we could at least benefit from refreshingly drier, less humid air. Highs Monday could struggle to get out of the 80s.

This will be short-lived, though, as small rain chances come back into the picture next week with a 20%-30% shot Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A cluster of thunderstorms in the Western Caribbean has potential to develop into a tropical depression or a named tropical storm. It could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. We’ll continue to monitor this system and provide updates, however the most likely outcome would be direct impacts well east of Texas -- for areas from Mississippi to Florida.