It’s the first day of fall, but we’ll have to wait until the end of the week for cooler mornings in San Antonio

Isolated rain chances in the mix this week, too

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Drier air will move into San Antonio by Thursday, while a tropical system will likely impact Florida (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • EQUINOX: Autumnal equinox occurs at 7:44 a.m. Sunday
  • TEMPS: Still warm, but nearer to 90° this week
  • RAIN: Isolated downpours possible, especially Tuesday & Wednesday
  • LOW HUMIDITY: Cooler mornings, pleasant afternoons expected Friday into next weekend
FORECAST
Sunday will be humid and hot with only a 10% chance for a stray afternoon shower (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a humid and warm day in San Antonio with only a 10% chance for a stray afternoon shower. A weak cool front will be moving through Texas today, but unfortunately, it’ll fade before making it to the Alamo City.

So, expect warm afternoons -- although not as hot as last week -- with highs near 90°.

Meanwhile, a tropical system will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico this week. Once it reaches tropical storm strength, it’ll be given the name Helene.

Helene will likely make landfall anywhere from Mississippi to Florida. While not good news for our neighbors to the east, the system will pull drier air into Texas. This means that humidity will be pleasantly low for South Central Texas Friday through the weekend. Expect cooler mornings in the 60s and pleasantly warm, but comfortable afternoons.

With a lot to watch this week, we’ll be keeping you posted! ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

