Small rain chances, then lower humidity, cooler by Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Expect to dodge some showers, a storm next few days

Weak front around today, another push of drier air by late Wednesday

Finally some mornings in the 60s by late week!

Tropical weather to stay east of Texas

FORECAST

Good morning! We’ve a got a weak front sitting just north of San Antonio. It may be enough to kick off a few showers today. Unfortunately, it’ll still be warm. Expect highs in the mid-90s, with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances sit at 20%.

The same front stalls and sticks around tomorrow, keeping isolated rain chances in the forecast. We’ll up rain chances to 30% for both Tuesday afternoon and during the first half of the day on Wednesday. Then, by late Wednesday a second front, or a push of drier, cooler air will arrive. Will it be a big cool down? No. But, the mornings will be far nicer going into the weekend (mid-60s).

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A tropical wave, currently in the western Caribbean, is forecast to become a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane by the end of the work week. As of now, the models are in agreement that this system will move north towards the panhandle of Florida. It’s still very early in the game, meaning the path could change, but we feel confident at this point that it will not have an impact on Texas.

Spaghetti plots for developing system in the Caribbean. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin