We’re just a day away from lower humidity

FORECAST HIGHTLIGHTS

Isolated showers and storms today, mainly along and north of Highway 90

A front slides through tomorrow afternoon, ushering in drier air

Cool mornings lie ahead, with low-60s by Friday AM

Soon-to-be-Helene could become a major hurricane, headed to Florida

FORECAST

Good morning! Wednesday will bring welcome changes in the form of lower humidity. Before we get there, we’ve got one more sticky day. Today’s higher humidity may help to generate isolated showers and storms, mainly along and north of Highway 90. Highs should reach the low-90s, yet again.

Rain chances today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A stray shower or two is possible early on Wednesday. Then, the front will slide through by the afternoon. The drop in humidity will be fairly gradual. It’ll be enough of a drop to get temperatures into the 60s by Thursday morning. Early Friday may be the coolest of all, with lows in the low-60s. That sounds nice!

7-day forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As for what will soon be Helene, Hurricane Hunters are flying into the system this morning. The data that is sent back should help us better diagnose the future of the system. At the moment, models are indicating that it will become a major hurricane as it moves north into the Gulf. Landfall is forecast to occur Thursday in the Florida panhandle or the Florida coastal bend.

Soon-to-be Helene's potential path (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!