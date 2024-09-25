76º
Drier air arrives just after lunch; it’ll feel great by this evening!

A small window for rain around midday, then humidity levels drop

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Still hot this afternoon, but drier air will make for cooler temperatures Thursday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Front arrives by early afternoon with a very small window for rain
  • Expect some breezy winds, lower humidity by the evening
  • Thursday morning starts out in the mid-60s
  • Helene to make landfall late on Thursday in Florida
FORECAST

Good morning! We can see the dry air starting to funnel into the northern half of Texas, as a front slides south towards San Antonio. This will not be a strong front, but thankfully it does bring changes. It’s expected to makes its way into San Antonio by early afternoon. There is a small window for rain, but odds of seeing rain are low. Humidity levels will gradually drop, skies clear, and breezy north winds will kick in behind the front. By this evening, you’ll begin to feel the difference.

Lower humidity by this evening (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Breezy north winds expected later today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With dry air in place over the next several days, temperatures will fall nicely during the overnight hours. Thursday starts in the mid-60s. Conversely, the dry air will make for warm afternoons (low-90s). Expect this trend to continue into next week, while skies remain clear.

Meantime, Helene is an intensifying system and it will soon be a hurricane. The warm waters of the Gulf will allow it to intensify further, with all signs pointing to Helene to becoming a major hurricane. Landfall is expected late on Thursday over the coastal bend of Florida. Life threatening storm surge, powerful winds, and flooding are all possible. Helene will also be a big rainmaker for the southeast through the weekend.

Helene to become a hurricane today, expected to make landfall late on Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

