Drier air arrives just after lunch; it’ll feel great by this evening!

Still hot this afternoon, but drier air will make for cooler temperatures Thursday morning.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Front arrives by early afternoon with a very small window for rain

Expect some breezy winds, lower humidity by the evening

Thursday morning starts out in the mid-60s

Helene to make landfall late on Thursday in Florida

FORECAST

Good morning! We can see the dry air starting to funnel into the northern half of Texas, as a front slides south towards San Antonio. This will not be a strong front, but thankfully it does bring changes. It’s expected to makes its way into San Antonio by early afternoon. There is a small window for rain, but odds of seeing rain are low. Humidity levels will gradually drop, skies clear, and breezy north winds will kick in behind the front. By this evening, you’ll begin to feel the difference.

Lower humidity by this evening (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Breezy north winds expected later today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With dry air in place over the next several days, temperatures will fall nicely during the overnight hours. Thursday starts in the mid-60s. Conversely, the dry air will make for warm afternoons (low-90s). Expect this trend to continue into next week, while skies remain clear.

Meantime, Helene is an intensifying system and it will soon be a hurricane. The warm waters of the Gulf will allow it to intensify further, with all signs pointing to Helene to becoming a major hurricane. Landfall is expected late on Thursday over the coastal bend of Florida. Life threatening storm surge, powerful winds, and flooding are all possible. Helene will also be a big rainmaker for the southeast through the weekend.