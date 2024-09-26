It feels great this morning! Comfortable mornings stay in the forecast 👏

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Lower humidity has allowed temps to drop this morning

Cool mornings are forecast through early next week

Afternoons, however, will be warm

Helene to make landfall today as a major hurricane

FORECAST

Good morning! And what a morning it is. Roll down the windows and soak it in. After yesterday high of 99°, we’ve earned this morning’s cooler weather. Most of us are in the 60s thanks to low humidity. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will rise quickly. Highs this afternoon will be around 90. Still warm, but better.

This kind of pattern will continue through early next week. Expect sunny afternoons and clear skies overnight, with continued low humidity.

In the Gulf, Hurricane Helene is gaining strength and is forecast to become a major hurricane later today. Landfall occurs later tonight just south of Tallahassee, Florida, with significant storm surge, heavy rainfall, and powerful winds. The National Hurricane Center is calling the impacts potentially ‘catastrophic’. We’ll have more updates throughout the day, as Helene nears the coast.

Helene's path paired with forecast storm surge. Helene is expected to become a major hurricane later today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!