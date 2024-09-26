70º
Weather

It feels great this morning! Comfortable mornings stay in the forecast 👏

Low humidity means cool mornings, but warm afternoons

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
24-temperature change shows temps are running 10-15 degrees below yesterday's numbers (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Lower humidity has allowed temps to drop this morning
  • Cool mornings are forecast through early next week
  • Afternoons, however, will be warm
  • Helene to make landfall today as a major hurricane
FORECAST

Good morning! And what a morning it is. Roll down the windows and soak it in. After yesterday high of 99°, we’ve earned this morning’s cooler weather. Most of us are in the 60s thanks to low humidity. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will rise quickly. Highs this afternoon will be around 90. Still warm, but better.

This kind of pattern will continue through early next week. Expect sunny afternoons and clear skies overnight, with continued low humidity.

In the Gulf, Hurricane Helene is gaining strength and is forecast to become a major hurricane later today. Landfall occurs later tonight just south of Tallahassee, Florida, with significant storm surge, heavy rainfall, and powerful winds. The National Hurricane Center is calling the impacts potentially ‘catastrophic’. We’ll have more updates throughout the day, as Helene nears the coast.

Helene's path paired with forecast storm surge. Helene is expected to become a major hurricane later today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

