An update on Helene, plus the latest on a warm weekend in San Antonio

Helene update and a look at your weekend forecast

HELENE UPDATE

Landfall occurred at 11:10pm (EST) near Perry, Florida, with sustained winds at 140 mph

Three weather-related deaths reported, as a tornado threat continues

Helene has moved into Georgia and is quickly weakening, however heavy rainfall will cause flooding in Georgia and the Carolinas

Rainfall potential for the southeast over the next 3 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Another great morning underway (50s and 60s)

Dry air continues to bring us cool mornings, hot afternoons

The weekend will be warm, with highs in the mid-90s

Weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST

It was busy overnight for our friends across the southeast. Damage was likely significant for Florida and now parts of Georgia. Millions are without power and flooding remains a real concern for Georgia and the Carolinas. Helene will continue to weaken today as it gets pulled into an area of low pressure. Any impacts from Helene will stay well east of Texas.

For us, we’re going to be on repeat for a while. Low humidity continues to bring big swings in temperatures. We’re dipping into the mid-60s this morning, but will end up in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. You’ll see the same situation both Saturday and Sunday and for much of next week for that matter. Skies are forecast to stay clear.

Have a great weekend! -- Justin