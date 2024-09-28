67º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Pleasant, but warm. Near-record heat for San Antonio much of next week

At least humidity will stay low

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
A warm, but pleasant weekend in San Antonio with cool mornings and low humidity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • MORNING TEMPS: Nice, in the 60s
  • AFTERNOONS: Warm, Mid- to upper-90s
  • HUMIDITY: Stays pleasantly low through most of next week
  • NEAR-RECORD HEAT: Forecast highs next week will be within a degree or two of records
FORECAST DETAILS:
Near record heat to close out September and usher in October (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend! Our trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons continues this weekend with abundant sunshine.

Dry air is in place and will remain with us through much of next week. That being said, afternoon highs in the upper-90s are just a degree or two within daily records. Records for San Antonio date back to the 1880s.

As for rain, only an isolated shower or storm is possible Friday.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
HELENE UPDATE:

Meanwhile, Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a powerful category 4 hurricane along the Big Bend region of Florida.

It is now a weak, post-tropical cyclone, but continues to dump inches of rain across and near the Appalachian Mountains and Ohio River Basin.

Flash and river flooding continue, with more rain expected throughout the weekend before the remnants of the system finally move east early next week.

Flash and river flooding continues across parts of the Appalachian Mountains due to Helene.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos