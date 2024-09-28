WEEKEND FORECAST: Pleasant, but warm. Near-record heat for San Antonio much of next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- MORNING TEMPS: Nice, in the 60s
- AFTERNOONS: Warm, Mid- to upper-90s
- HUMIDITY: Stays pleasantly low through most of next week
- NEAR-RECORD HEAT: Forecast highs next week will be within a degree or two of records
FORECAST DETAILS:
Happy weekend! Our trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons continues this weekend with abundant sunshine.
Dry air is in place and will remain with us through much of next week. That being said, afternoon highs in the upper-90s are just a degree or two within daily records. Records for San Antonio date back to the 1880s.
As for rain, only an isolated shower or storm is possible Friday.
HELENE UPDATE:
Meanwhile, Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a powerful category 4 hurricane along the Big Bend region of Florida.
It is now a weak, post-tropical cyclone, but continues to dump inches of rain across and near the Appalachian Mountains and Ohio River Basin.
Flash and river flooding continue, with more rain expected throughout the weekend before the remnants of the system finally move east early next week.