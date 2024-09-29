Record-challenging heat this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Big swing in temps today: mid 60s to mid 90s by the afternoon

The record high of 97° for today is in jeopardy

The pattern of cool mornings and record-challenging heat in the afternoon continues next week

Potential development in the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico, yet again

FORECAST

Good morning! A rare extended stretch of dry air is giving us a unique situation: cool, comfortable mornings, followed by summer-like, afternoon heat. In fact, we’ll be near a record high today and that’s after dipping to 64° this morning! Expect record-challenging heat through Wednesday of next week. Skies are forecast to stay sunny until late next week, when temperatures drop a bit.

Record-challenging heat is likely next few days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain stays out of the forecast, with only a sliver of a chance Friday into Saturday.

Meantime, the tropics are acting up again. A possible system may take shape in the Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. While it’s too early to talk details, should something form, those along the Gulf of Mexico will want to watch this closely. We’ll have more updates in the coming days.