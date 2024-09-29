65º
Weather

Record-challenging heat this afternoon

Next few days will be hot, too

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Expect a big swing in temperatures today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Big swing in temps today: mid 60s to mid 90s by the afternoon
  • The record high of 97° for today is in jeopardy
  • The pattern of cool mornings and record-challenging heat in the afternoon continues next week
  • Potential development in the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico, yet again
FORECAST

Good morning! A rare extended stretch of dry air is giving us a unique situation: cool, comfortable mornings, followed by summer-like, afternoon heat. In fact, we’ll be near a record high today and that’s after dipping to 64° this morning! Expect record-challenging heat through Wednesday of next week. Skies are forecast to stay sunny until late next week, when temperatures drop a bit.

Record-challenging heat is likely next few days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain stays out of the forecast, with only a sliver of a chance Friday into Saturday.

Meantime, the tropics are acting up again. A possible system may take shape in the Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. While it’s too early to talk details, should something form, those along the Gulf of Mexico will want to watch this closely. We’ll have more updates in the coming days.

Possible tropical development to take place again in the Gulf of Mexico (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

