Another day with a more than 30° swing in temperatures

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Cool for now, then record-challenging heat (upper-90s) later today

Record high in jeopardy again tomorrow

Ozone Action Day

Possible development in the Caribbean, those along Gulf of Mexico need to watch

FORECAST

Good morning! Yesterday, San Antonio tied a record with a high temperature of 97°. While we were among the hottest places in the country, we weren’t the hottest. That distinction belonged to Phoenix, which hit 113°! Today, we are forecasting 97°. Should we hit that mark, that would surpass the record high of 96° set in 1996. Skies will be sunny and humidity will remain low. Temperatures will come down slightly by the end of the work week, as humidity levels inch up and more clouds develop.

An ‘Ozone Action Day’ has been issued for San Antonio. Currently, air quality is not a problem, however, the forecast calls for slightly elevated levels of ozone around midday. That could push our air quality into the ‘unhealthy for those who are sensitive’ range for a brief period.

Ozone Action Day on Monday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the tropics, an area of showers and storms in the southern Caribbean is being monitored for slow development. It likely wouldn’t come together until midweek, if it does at all. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 50% chance of development over the next several days. Should there be development, a track into the Gulf of Mexico is possible. The odds of any impact on Texas remains very low, however, those along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on the situation.

Potential tropical development this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin