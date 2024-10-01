Hello October! It’s still hot, but a few changes arrive by the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Temps remain warm this week, while humidity slowly inches higher

Weak area of low pressure could bring a few showers by the weekend

Still watching the tropics, but odds of development in the Gulf looking less likely

FORECAST

Good morning! After digging through some numbers, it appears September 2024 will end just outside the top 10 for hottest Septembers on record in San Antonio. It certainly ended on a hot note. October, on average, brings more cold fronts. So, in theory, there is relief ahead! Just not this week. Expect highs to stay in the mid-90s through Friday.

October Climatology (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A small change arrives this weekend. A weak area of low pressure could bring a few showers to South Texas. Rain chances are low (20% on Saturday, 10% on Sunday) and most anything we’d see would be light. But, if nothing else, this will bring more cloud cover, which will result in cooler temperatures.

Small rain chances return over the weekend thanks to a weak area of low pressure (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the tropics, an active situation is underway out in the Atlantic. Several named storms are roaming the open seas, however, none pose any immediate threat to land. As for the disturbance in the Caribbean that is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico, the odds of development are trending lower. Any moisture from the system will stay east of Texas.

Tropical development is still possible in the Gulf later this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin