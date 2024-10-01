Hello October! It’s still hot, but a few changes arrive by the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- Temps remain warm this week, while humidity slowly inches higher
- Weak area of low pressure could bring a few showers by the weekend
- Still watching the tropics, but odds of development in the Gulf looking less likely
FORECAST
Good morning! After digging through some numbers, it appears September 2024 will end just outside the top 10 for hottest Septembers on record in San Antonio. It certainly ended on a hot note. October, on average, brings more cold fronts. So, in theory, there is relief ahead! Just not this week. Expect highs to stay in the mid-90s through Friday.
A small change arrives this weekend. A weak area of low pressure could bring a few showers to South Texas. Rain chances are low (20% on Saturday, 10% on Sunday) and most anything we’d see would be light. But, if nothing else, this will bring more cloud cover, which will result in cooler temperatures.
In the tropics, an active situation is underway out in the Atlantic. Several named storms are roaming the open seas, however, none pose any immediate threat to land. As for the disturbance in the Caribbean that is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico, the odds of development are trending lower. Any moisture from the system will stay east of Texas.
Have a great day! -- Justin