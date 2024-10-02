Hoping for a cold front? We’ll have to wait a while longer 😞

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Temperatures stay hot this week and likely next week, too

Small rain chances remain for the weekend

Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico still given a 40% chance of development

FORECAST

Good morning! Yesterday brought us a record high. It won’t be as hot today, but we’ll still be above average. In fact, this fall heat isn’t going anywhere. Indications are that above-average temperatures will continue right on into next week. As far as rain is concerned, only a few isolated showers are expected this weekend. Otherwise, added cloud cover will help to reduce temperatures into the lower-90s.

Weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The tropics remain busy, however most of the activity is out over the open Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a wave that is entering the Gulf of Mexico. So far, it has shown few signs organization. That could change over the weekend, with some gradual development. As of now, any moisture associated with the disturbance is forecast to move toward Florida and not Texas.

Tropical Weather Outlook (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin