Hoping for a cold front? We’ll have to wait a while longer 😞

Above-average temperatures hold for at least another week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Temperature Outlook for October 10-16 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Temperatures stay hot this week and likely next week, too
  • Small rain chances remain for the weekend
  • Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico still given a 40% chance of development
FORECAST

Good morning! Yesterday brought us a record high. It won’t be as hot today, but we’ll still be above average. In fact, this fall heat isn’t going anywhere. Indications are that above-average temperatures will continue right on into next week. As far as rain is concerned, only a few isolated showers are expected this weekend. Otherwise, added cloud cover will help to reduce temperatures into the lower-90s.

Weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The tropics remain busy, however most of the activity is out over the open Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a wave that is entering the Gulf of Mexico. So far, it has shown few signs organization. That could change over the weekend, with some gradual development. As of now, any moisture associated with the disturbance is forecast to move toward Florida and not Texas.

Tropical Weather Outlook (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

