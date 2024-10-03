Holding out for a small window for rain on Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Another day, another afternoon in the 90s

A window for showers on Saturday, with the best odds along the coast

Cold fronts, cooler air remain elusive

FORECAST

Good morning! There’s not much to say, so we’ll keep this short and sweet. Above-average temperatures are expected throughout the next 7 days. The one “break” we may see is on Saturday, when temperatures drift down closer to average levels thanks to added clouds and a small chance of rain. As of now, any activity in San Antonio will be isolated. The best odds for rainfall will be closer to the coast, where moisture levels will be highest.

Future radar for Saturday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After Saturday, another dry stretch is forecast to take hold. Unfortunately, that means drought conditions are beginning to expand across South Texas. We’ll hold out hope for some changes for the second half of October! 🤞

Have a great day! -- Justin