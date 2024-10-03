Skip to main content
Holding out for a small window for rain on Saturday

Meanwhile, above-average heat stays with us

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Rain chances over the next few days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
FORECAST

Good morning! There’s not much to say, so we’ll keep this short and sweet. Above-average temperatures are expected throughout the next 7 days. The one “break” we may see is on Saturday, when temperatures drift down closer to average levels thanks to added clouds and a small chance of rain. As of now, any activity in San Antonio will be isolated. The best odds for rainfall will be closer to the coast, where moisture levels will be highest.

Future radar for Saturday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After Saturday, another dry stretch is forecast to take hold. Unfortunately, that means drought conditions are beginning to expand across South Texas. We’ll hold out hope for some changes for the second half of October! 🤞

Have a great day! -- Justin

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

