A lucky few may see a shower late today, tomorrow

Rainfall potential next two days. The best odds for a shower will be south of Interstate 10.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Stray shower late this evening, tomorrow

Our unusual stretch of heat continues through next week

Lake levels, aquifer drop farther due to lack of rainfall

FORECAST

Happy Friday! Clear skies this morning will transition to partly cloudy conditions later today. A few showers will pop up along the Texas coast, but most of the San Antonio area will remain dry. By tomorrow, isolated showers are possible, but not likely. Rain chances remain at 20%. Thankfully, the added clouds will help to drag temperatures down to slightly ‘cooler’ levels on Saturday.

Future radar for Saturday at 7pm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Unfortunately, our unusual early October heat wave shows few signs of letting up. Expect above average heat through the end of next week.

Drought conditions are worsening, with area reservoir levels and the aquifer dropping yet again. Canyon Lake sits at record low levels, while Medina sits at just 3%. We’re holding out hope that later this month and next month will bring a pattern change!

Area reservoir levels (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great weekend! -- Justin