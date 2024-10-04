Skip to main content
A lucky few may see a shower late today, tomorrow

Otherwise, it stays hot

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Rainfall potential next two days. The best odds for a shower will be south of Interstate 10. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Stray shower late this evening, tomorrow
  • Our unusual stretch of heat continues through next week
  • Lake levels, aquifer drop farther due to lack of rainfall
FORECAST

Happy Friday! Clear skies this morning will transition to partly cloudy conditions later today. A few showers will pop up along the Texas coast, but most of the San Antonio area will remain dry. By tomorrow, isolated showers are possible, but not likely. Rain chances remain at 20%. Thankfully, the added clouds will help to drag temperatures down to slightly ‘cooler’ levels on Saturday.

Future radar for Saturday at 7pm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Unfortunately, our unusual early October heat wave shows few signs of letting up. Expect above average heat through the end of next week.

Drought conditions are worsening, with area reservoir levels and the aquifer dropping yet again. Canyon Lake sits at record low levels, while Medina sits at just 3%. We’re holding out hope that later this month and next month will bring a pattern change!

Area reservoir levels (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great weekend! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

