Hot weekend with record-challenging heat, but there’s a glimmer of hope for cooler weather mid-October

A hot weekend in San Antonio with near-record heat and only a small 10% chance for an isolated shower

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPS: Near-record heat in the mid-90s this weekend and most of next week

HUMIDITY: Lower by midweek, resulting in pleasantly cooler mornings in the 60s

NEXT COOL FRONT?: Some hope for a cool front by Oct. 14/15

TROPICS: System likely in the Gulf of Mexico this week, heading for parts of Florida

FORECAST

It’s going to be a hot weekend with highs in the low- to mid-90s, challenging records. The best chance for rain this weekend remains along the Gulf Coast and from Laredo to Corpus Christi and southward into the Rio Grande Valley. Sure, a few showers (10%) could develop in and around San Antonio in the afternoon, but don’t expect it.

One thing we can look forward to is cooler mornings in the low to mid 60s by the middle/end of next week. This will be a result of drier air, which cools more efficiently, so mornings should get back to average for this time of year.

Afternoon high temperatures are a different story with record challenging warmth on the way.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 KSAT -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

HOPE FOR A COOL FRONT?

Looking at forecast data today, there are early indications that we could see the next cool front by October 14/15. That’s still a long ways away, so we will need to continue to monitor trends. However, mornings in the 50s and highs in the 70s could be right around the corner. We’ll keep you posted!

There are early indications that a cool front would move through San Antonio October 14/15 (Copyright 2024 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

WATCHING THE TROPICS

It’s likely that a system will form in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. Should the system get a name, it would be Milton. Regardless, this potential storm will likely impact Florida. Again, we’ll keep you updated.