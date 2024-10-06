Sure, afternoons will be very hot this week. At least the mornings will be pleasant in San Antonio

Morning lows will become more pleasant by the middle of the week and into the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AFTERNOONS: Near records, in the mid-90s

MORNINGS: Cooler midweek thanks to lower humidity

STAYING DRY: No rain chances this week

TROPICAL STORM MILTON: Headed to Florida by Wednesday, strengthening into a major hurricane

NEXT COOL FRONT: Noticeable drop in temps not expected until at least October 14/15

FORECAST

Sunday's forecast calls for near-record highs.

Happy Sunday! We’ve got record challenging heat in the forecast, starting today. The forecast high is 94° and the record is 95° set back in 1931.

Highs in the mid-90s are expected through Thursday. At least humidity will come down, that means mornings will be pleasantly cool for a couple of hours before it warms up. Otherwise, no rain is in the forecast.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

HOPE FOR A COOL FRONT?

Looking at forecast data today, there are early indications that we could see a more noticeable cool front by October 14/15. That’s still a long ways away, so we will need to continue to monitor trends. However, highs below 90° could finally be around the corner. We’ll keep you posted!

MONITORING THE GULF

Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Milton is forecast to move east over the next couple days and will likely strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

No impacts to Texas from Milton, but rainfall totals up to 5-10 inches will be a possibility across the Florida Peninsula by the time all is said and done.

Tropical Storm Milton will quickly become a hurricane, making landfall somewhere in Florida Wednesday, October 9.

More updates to come in the days ahead! Until then -- have a great rest of your weekend.