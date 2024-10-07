Skip to main content
We’ll likely tie a 62-year heat record this week, but at least mornings will be pleasantly cool!

Plus the latest on Hurricane Milton

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Record-challenging heat, especially Tuesday and Wednesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • AFTERNOONS: Near records, in the mid-90s for much of this week
  • MORNINGS: Cooler by Wednesday thanks to lower humidity
  • STAYING DRY: No rain chances this week
  • HURRICANE MILTON: Headed to Florida by Wednesday, likely strengthening into a major hurricane
  • NEXT COOL FRONT: Noticeable drop in temps not expected until at least October 15-16
FORECAST
Monday's forecast calls for sunshine and a high in the mid-90s (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Get ready for a week of duality: cool mornings and hot afternoons. It’ll be so toasty in the afternoons that we’ll challenge record highs for the day Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday, the forecast high is 95°, which would tie a record for the day of 95° in 1962 -- 62 years ago! Wednesday, we’ll likely beat the record for the day set in 2014.

At least humidity will be low. Just like in the dry desert -- where evenings are cool and afternoons are hot -- we’ll have nice, crisp mornings in the low- to mid-60s for a couple of hours around sunrise each day.

Unfortunately no rain chances for the foreseeable future.

The latest 7 Day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
HURRICANE MILTON
Hurricane Milton will strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along western Florida Wednesday, October 9 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Milton has now strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Milton is forecast to move east over the next couple days and will likely strengthen into a major (Category 3+) hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

No impacts to Texas from Milton, but there’s a potential for life-threatening storm surge from Tampa to Naples, as well as rainfall totals up to 5-10 inches will be a possibility across Florida.

HOPE FOR A COOL FRONT?

Based off of forecast data this weekend, there are early indications that we could see a more noticeable cool front around the October 15-16 timeframe. That’s still a long ways away, so we will need to continue to monitor trends. However, highs below 90° could finally be around the corner. We’ll keep you posted!

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

