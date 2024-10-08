Highs challenge records through Wednesday, but mornings trend cooler in San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AFTERNOONS: Low-to-mid 90s continue

MORNINGS: Cooler (low-to-mid 60s) by Wednesday due to lower humidity

STAYING DRY: No rain chances this week

HURRICANE MILTON: Major Hurricane Milton headed for Florida, making landfall late Wednesday

FORECAST

Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

We’re headed for the mid-90s again this afternoon in San Antonio with mostly sunny skies in store. A forecast high of 95° would tie the existing record high for the day, with more record-challenging heat again tomorrow.

Highs reach for the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio.

Highs stay in the low-to-mid 90s all the way through the upcoming the weekend, but low humidity will make for some cooler mornings with lows back in to the low-to-mid 60s by Wednesday morning. At least we have that going for us!

7 day forecast s of 10/8/24.

HURRICANE MILTON

As of early Tuesday morning, Milton is still a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is passing near the northern coastline of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The hurricane is forecasted to weaken some before landfall (likely near the Tampa Bay area), but will still be a powerful storm for parts of the Florida Peninsula with highs winds, flooding, and storm surge. Speaking of, peak storm surge could reach up to 10-15 ft around Tampa Bay.

Texas will *NOT* see any impacts from Milton. More updates to come! ~ Mia