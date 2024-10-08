Skip to main content
Weather

Highs challenge records through Wednesday, but mornings trend cooler in San Antonio

Meanwhile, Major Hurricane Milton is headed towards Florida

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Record-challenging warmth through Wednesday, but mornings trend cooler.
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • AFTERNOONS: Low-to-mid 90s continue
  • MORNINGS: Cooler (low-to-mid 60s) by Wednesday due to lower humidity
  • STAYING DRY: No rain chances this week
  • HURRICANE MILTON: Major Hurricane Milton headed for Florida, making landfall late Wednesday
FORECAST

Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

We’re headed for the mid-90s again this afternoon in San Antonio with mostly sunny skies in store. A forecast high of 95° would tie the existing record high for the day, with more record-challenging heat again tomorrow.

Highs reach for the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio.

Highs stay in the low-to-mid 90s all the way through the upcoming the weekend, but low humidity will make for some cooler mornings with lows back in to the low-to-mid 60s by Wednesday morning. At least we have that going for us!

7 day forecast s of 10/8/24.
HURRICANE MILTON

As of early Tuesday morning, Milton is still a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is passing near the northern coastline of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The hurricane is forecasted to weaken some before landfall (likely near the Tampa Bay area), but will still be a powerful storm for parts of the Florida Peninsula with highs winds, flooding, and storm surge. Speaking of, peak storm surge could reach up to 10-15 ft around Tampa Bay.

Texas will *NOT* see any impacts from Milton. More updates to come! ~ Mia

Milton is slated to make landfall as a major hurricane near the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

