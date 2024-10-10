Skip to main content
Low humidity will continue to bring cool mornings, toasty afternoons to San Antonio

Unfortunately, no chance for rain anytime soon

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Cooler mornings are possible in the middle of next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • AFTERNOONS: Mid-90s through Friday, low 90s this weekend
  • MORNINGS: Cooler and seasonable, low-to-mid 60s
  • RAIN: No chance for at least 10 days
  • COOL FRONT?: Cooler air could clip Texas next week
FORECAST
After a cool start Thursday morning, it'll quickly warm with sunny skies and low humidity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s a cool start to Thursday with morning lows in the low-60s around San Antonio. But with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, it will quickly warm. Expect an afternoon high in the mid-90s.

Mornings will remain pleasant and near average in the low to mid 60s the rest of the week, but there’s a chance we could dip into the upper 50s late next week. It’s a possibility, *not* a probability at this point, but at least there’s hope. 🤞

This is because cooler air will push southward from Canada early next week, but most of it will spread across the Eastern U.S. It remains uncertain if it will clip Texas, but if it does -- in addition to mornings in the 50s -- afternoons are likely to dip into the upper 80s.We’ll keep you updated!

Unfortunately there isn’t the slightest glimmer of hope for rain - nothing but sunshine through the next seven to ten days.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Adam Caskey headshot

Adam Caskey has been a meteorologist with KSAT's Weather Authority team since April 2014. He previously worked in North Dakota and Washington, D.C., where he earned the "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" designation by the American Meteorological Association. A native Minnesotan, Adam loves to fish and enjoys the outdoors.

