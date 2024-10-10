Low humidity will continue to bring cool mornings, toasty afternoons to San Antonio

Cooler mornings are possible in the middle of next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AFTERNOONS: Mid-90s through Friday, low 90s this weekend

MORNINGS: Cooler and seasonable, low-to-mid 60s

RAIN: No chance for at least 10 days

COOL FRONT?: Cooler air could clip Texas next week

FORECAST

After a cool start Thursday morning, it'll quickly warm with sunny skies and low humidity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s a cool start to Thursday with morning lows in the low-60s around San Antonio. But with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, it will quickly warm. Expect an afternoon high in the mid-90s.

Mornings will remain pleasant and near average in the low to mid 60s the rest of the week, but there’s a chance we could dip into the upper 50s late next week. It’s a possibility, *not* a probability at this point, but at least there’s hope. 🤞

This is because cooler air will push southward from Canada early next week, but most of it will spread across the Eastern U.S. It remains uncertain if it will clip Texas, but if it does -- in addition to mornings in the 50s -- afternoons are likely to dip into the upper 80s.We’ll keep you updated!

Unfortunately there isn’t the slightest glimmer of hope for rain - nothing but sunshine through the next seven to ten days.