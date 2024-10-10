Low humidity will continue to bring cool mornings, toasty afternoons to San Antonio

AFTERNOONS: Mid-90s through Friday, low 90s this weekend
MORNINGS: Cooler and seasonable, low-to-mid 60s
RAIN: No chance for at least 10 days
COOL FRONT?: Cooler air could clip Texas next week
FORECAST
It’s a cool start to Thursday with morning lows in the low-60s around San Antonio. But with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, it will quickly warm. Expect an afternoon high in the mid-90s.
Mornings will remain pleasant and near average in the low to mid 60s the rest of the week, but there’s a chance we could dip into the upper 50s late next week. It’s a possibility, *not* a probability at this point, but at least there’s hope. 🤞
This is because cooler air will push southward from Canada early next week, but most of it will spread across the Eastern U.S. It remains uncertain if it will clip Texas, but if it does -- in addition to mornings in the 50s -- afternoons are likely to dip into the upper 80s.We’ll keep you updated!
Unfortunately there isn’t the slightest glimmer of hope for rain - nothing but sunshine through the next seven to ten days.
