Who’s ready for mornings in the 50s?! Cool front likely next week

Morning lows could dip into the 50s for the first time this season early next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AFTERNOONS: Mid 90s, then 80s next Wednesday

MORNINGS: Low/mid 60s until next Wednesday, then in the 50s

RAIN: No chance for at least 10 days

COOL FRONT: Gaining confidence in arrival next Tuesday

Expect more of the same until the middle of next week when a cool front should arrive.

Mornings will remain pleasant in the low/mid 60s, and afternoons will stay in the low to mid 90s through early next week, but we’re gaining confidence in a cool front arriving on Tuesday. This front should drop nights/mornings into the upper 50s and afternoons into the mid 80s. However, the situation will continuously evolve, so check back for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of rain in the next ten days - sunshine remains the rule.