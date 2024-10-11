Skip to main content
Who’s ready for mornings in the 50s?! Cool front likely next week

Unfortunately, no chance for rain anytime soon

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Morning lows could dip into the 50s for the first time this season early next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • AFTERNOONS: Mid 90s, then 80s next Wednesday
  • MORNINGS: Low/mid 60s until next Wednesday, then in the 50s
  • RAIN: No chance for at least 10 days
  • COOL FRONT: Gaining confidence in arrival next Tuesday

Expect more of the same until the middle of next week when a cool front should arrive.

Mornings will remain pleasant in the low/mid 60s, and afternoons will stay in the low to mid 90s through early next week, but we’re gaining confidence in a cool front arriving on Tuesday. This front should drop nights/mornings into the upper 50s and afternoons into the mid 80s. However, the situation will continuously evolve, so check back for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of rain in the next ten days - sunshine remains the rule.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Adam Caskey headshot

Adam Caskey has been a meteorologist with KSAT's Weather Authority team since April 2014. He previously worked in North Dakota and Washington, D.C., where he earned the "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" designation by the American Meteorological Association. A native Minnesotan, Adam loves to fish and enjoys the outdoors.

