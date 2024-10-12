Highs likely in the 80s next week, but chilly mornings remain elusive

Afternoons will dip into the 80s next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND: Dry and toasty with highs in the low- to mid-90s

NEXT WEEK: Highs dip into the 80s by Wednesday, but mornings stay mild

STAYING DRY: No major rain chances for the next 10 days in San Antonio

COMET: Will be visible at dusk each night through Friday, October 18

Saturday's forecast calls for sunshine and a toasty afternoon with low humidity

Happy weekend! While mornings have been a little more muggy, humidity will come down in the afternoons this weekend. Highs will climb into the low- to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Looking at the latest forecast data, it looks like next week’s cold front will barely glance San Antonio. So, mornings will not dip into the 50s, unfortunately. However, we do expect highs to come down into the 80s for the first time since early September.

Unfortunately, beneficial rainfall in NOT in the forecast the next 7-10 days.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

COMET VISIBLE OVER SAN ANTONIO THROUGH OCTOBER 18

Astronomy lovers, rejoice! A comet will be visible over San Antonio through October 18 at dusk. CHECK OUT THE DETAILS BY CLICKING HERE