Highs likely in the 80s next week, but chilly mornings remain elusive

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEEKEND: Dry and toasty with highs in the low- to mid-90s
- NEXT WEEK: Highs dip into the 80s by Wednesday, but mornings stay mild
- STAYING DRY: No major rain chances for the next 10 days in San Antonio
- COMET: Will be visible at dusk each night through Friday, October 18
Happy weekend! While mornings have been a little more muggy, humidity will come down in the afternoons this weekend. Highs will climb into the low- to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Looking at the latest forecast data, it looks like next week’s cold front will barely glance San Antonio. So, mornings will not dip into the 50s, unfortunately. However, we do expect highs to come down into the 80s for the first time since early September.
Unfortunately, beneficial rainfall in NOT in the forecast the next 7-10 days.
COMET VISIBLE OVER SAN ANTONIO THROUGH OCTOBER 18
Astronomy lovers, rejoice! A comet will be visible over San Antonio through October 18 at dusk. CHECK OUT THE DETAILS BY CLICKING HERE