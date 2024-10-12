Skip to main content
Highs likely in the 80s next week, but chilly mornings remain elusive

No rain in sight for San Antonio, either

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Afternoons will dip into the 80s next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • WEEKEND: Dry and toasty with highs in the low- to mid-90s
  • NEXT WEEK: Highs dip into the 80s by Wednesday, but mornings stay mild
  • STAYING DRY: No major rain chances for the next 10 days in San Antonio
  • COMET: Will be visible at dusk each night through Friday, October 18
Saturday's forecast calls for sunshine and a toasty afternoon with low humidity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend! While mornings have been a little more muggy, humidity will come down in the afternoons this weekend. Highs will climb into the low- to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Looking at the latest forecast data, it looks like next week’s cold front will barely glance San Antonio. So, mornings will not dip into the 50s, unfortunately. However, we do expect highs to come down into the 80s for the first time since early September.

Unfortunately, beneficial rainfall in NOT in the forecast the next 7-10 days.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COMET VISIBLE OVER SAN ANTONIO THROUGH OCTOBER 18

Astronomy lovers, rejoice! A comet will be visible over San Antonio through October 18 at dusk. CHECK OUT THE DETAILS BY CLICKING HERE

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS visible over San Antonio for about one week each evening at dusk. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

